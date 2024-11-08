Veterans Day Parade to shut down several roads in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — More than 2,000 participants are expected to be at the Veteran’s Parade in Uptown Saturday morning.

It begins at 11 a.m., but the closures will begin a little earlier.

In fact, around 8 a.m., the parade route shut downs will start on North Tryon Street from East 9th Street down to East Martin Luther King Boulevard.

That closure will extend a little further from West 11th Street towards East Brooklyn Village Avenue.

All secondary side roads from West 11th Street towards Levine Avenue of the Arts will also be closed.

Those roads are expected to stay closed until 2 p.m. Saturday.

If you want to avoid the traffic, you can use South Church Street and South College Street’s to get around the closures and foot traffic in the area.

VIDEO: World War II veteran shares her secret to long life on 100th birthday

World War II veteran shares her secret to long life on 100th birthday





©2024 Cox Media Group