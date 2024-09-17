World War II veteran shares her secret to long life on 100th birthday

FORT MILL, S.C. — Margaret Brewer is celebrating a century Tuesday; she’s living independently and proving that age is just a number.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry was at Brewer’s birthday bash in Fort Mill, and she says the secret to long life isn’t what she does, but what she believes.

She celebrated with friends and neighbors, but some attendees came to the party just after hearing her story.

“I’m very impressed a woman 100 years old living independently, very impressed,” said Elizabeth Brennan. “And I hear she’s a veteran.”

Brewer is one of about 350,000 women who served in the military during World War II. Part of her job in the U.S. Navy was to drive U.S. officers and dignitaries around.

“I had three brothers, they were all in the service, and I thought it would be patriotic if I joined, so I did,” Brewer told Terry.

As the years passed by, Brewer maintained her lifestyle. To this day, she lives alone, and her caretaker says the way she lives has led to her long life.

“She is a very caring person, she treats everybody how they deserve to be treated,” said Dominque, a caregiver with Right at Home.

But Brewer shared what she believes is the real tip to get to 100. Terry asked, “What’s the secret to your old age?”

“My Lord, my religion; my Lord and savior,” Brewer said. “That’s why I’ve lived this long. My belief and every step of the way and I needed help, it was there from Him.”

Brewer is an inspiration to many of her neighbors. Dominique said she even gets around much better than some of her other clients who are much younger.

