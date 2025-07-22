Veterans report for Panthers training camp

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers veterans reported for training camp on Tuesday at Bank of America Stadium.

With quarterback Bryce Young’s strong finish last season and a revamped defense, the Panthers are gaining attention as a potential surprise team in the NFL this fall.

General Manager Dan Morgan emphasized the need for hard work.

“We’ve gotta earn everything. You know, you can talk all you want... But, we gotta go earn it... and it starts out on the football field tomorrow,” Morgan said.

Training camp officially begins tomorrow and will be closed to the public.

Fans will have their first opportunity to see the team in action at Fan Fest on August 2nd at Bank of America Stadium.

