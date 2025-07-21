Behind the scenes: Big 22 Media Day 2025

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9’s Big 22 is gearing up for its 16th season, honoring the best high school football players from the area

Monday was one of the most exciting days of the year: Big 22 Media Day inside the Channel 9 studios, where 17 players on the Big 22 watch list gathered for interviews and a photo shoot.

“It’s great that the station invests so much in this initiative because it is a great thing that we’re doing and it’s so much fun,” said Amanda Schultz, who helps guide the players and their families through the day’s activities.

Past winners have gone on to achieve significant success, including being drafted into the NFL.

The Big 22 previews will begin on August 7th and run in alphabetical order, allowing viewers to get to know each of the 22 players.

This leads into the voting process, where the public will help select the five finalists and the Big 22 Player to Watch.

