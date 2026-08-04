Victim identified in deadly east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Police identified the victim in a deadly east Charlotte shooting Tuesday morning.

Investigators say 27-year-old Gilberto Gomez-Ruiz was killed just before 2 a.m. on July 29 at the Country Club Apartments on Dunlavin Way.

A second person was also shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the suspect in the case, 29-year-old David Michael Simpson, had been out of the Mecklenburg County Jail for less than two hours before the shooting.

Police said Simpson also has a prior manslaughter conviction and lengthy criminal record.

The investigation into the homicide is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

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