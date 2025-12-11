Victim identified in deadly stabbing at Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE — Timothy James Brown, 34, was identified as the victim in a deadly stabbing at a Days Inn hotel in northeast Charlotte.

The incident occurred on Wednesday shortly after 4:30 p.m., when officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the 5100 block of Reagan Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Brown with a stab wound. He was transported by MEDIC to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff shortly after.

