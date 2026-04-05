Victim identified in fatal southeast Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — The victim has been identified in a fatal crash that took place early Saturday morning.

Shortly after midnight, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a call in the 7600 block of East Independence Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man, 54-year-old Christopher Schea, in the roadway.

Officers also located a damaged Toyota Camry and its driver, 27-year-old Breayonna West-Moore, and a damaged Toyota Corolla and its driver, 30-year-old Robert Carroll.

MEDIC pronounced Schea deceased on the scene.

West-Moore and Carroll were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision. Both were uninjured.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Schea was crossing the 7600 block of East Independence Boulevard while West-Moore and Carroll were driving. The Camry struck Schea first, and then the Corolla.

Neither speed nor impairment is indicated for West-Moore or Carroll.

The investigation is ongoing.

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