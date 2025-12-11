Victim in light rail stabbing now jailed on separate assault charge

CHARLOTTE — The victim of a light rail stabbing that occurred last Friday is now in jail.

According to court records, Kenyon Dobie has been charged with assault, inflicting serious bodily injury.

While specifics about the incident have not been made available, a warrant accuses Dobie of assaulting someone on October 18 and giving them facial fractures.

Dobie was booked into jail on Wednesday night and has his first appearance scheduled for Thursday morning.

