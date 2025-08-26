Victim shot in face, man found dead in Mount Holly home

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — One person is dead and another victim is recovering after being shot in the face, according to police in Mount Holly on Tuesday.

Police said that just after 1 a.m. Saturday, police got the report of a shooting on Tomberlin Road. They found a woman who had been shot in the face, but she was conscious and breathing.

Officers went into the home on Tomberlin Road and found a man dead inside.

There were also two young girls who were found asleep in separate bedrooms. The children weren’t hurt, and they were released to family members, police said.

One neighbor told Channel 9 that the woman ran over to a neighbor’s house after being shot. She told the neighbor that the man shot her.

The man was identified as Montana Ennenga.

Police haven’t released any other details yet. The District Attorney’s Office in Gaston County told Channel 9’s Ken Lemon that no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story, and we’re working on getting more details on what led up to the shooting. Check back for updates.

