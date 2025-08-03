Victim, suspect pronounced dead following Statesville shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police are investigating a shooting after the death of both the victim and the suspect.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Fifth Street around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers said the female victim was lying in front of the home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 51-year-old Surtonia Burton, who lived at that residence. She was sent to a nearby hospital to be treated, but succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

Police identified 26-year-old Titeon Breshaun Burton, who also lived at that address, as the primary suspect and located him on Oakland Avenue several hours later.

Titeon Burton did not comply with officers and fled on foot. He was located again behind a residence on Broom Street. Police said he shot himself as officers approached.

He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, but died on the way.

The investigation into the case is active and ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information reach out to them at (704) 878-3406 or on the See Something, Say Something portal.

No additional details have been made available.

