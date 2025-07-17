Victim’s family outraged as shooter goes free in Dollar General shooting

SHARON, N.C. — Loved ones a York County man who was gunned down last week outside of a Dollar General in Sharon are upset that his killer won’t face charges.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry spoke with the victim’s family and a friend on Thursday who said 68-year-old Joseph Lewis was kind and generous.

“He was a good guy. He really was,” said friend Tommy Childers.

He heard the fight started over claims that Lewis’ 18-year-old dog was being aggressive.

The York County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed.

Law enforcement said that Lewis, on July 9, approached the shooter’s car aggressively, while making threats of violence.

After threatening the driver of the car, Lewis punched the driver of the car and entered through the driver’s side window, investigators said.

The 25-year-old driver pulled out a gun and shot Lewis who later died, investigators said.

The solicitor’s office decided not to charge the driver because he acted in self-defense.

Lewis’ brother said on the phone that the shooter should have been charged.

“I don’t think any reasonable person would consider somebody just hitting him to be fearful of their life. There were other ways he could defend himself,” he said.

A release from the York County Sheriff’s Office cited South Carolina’s Stand Your Ground law in this case, which recognizes a person’s right to defend their own house or occupied vehicle.

