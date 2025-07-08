Victims identified in deadly shooting in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Two people were identified as victims in a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in the 200 block of North Caldwell Street.

Gabriel Jacob Lee, 27, and Colby Cash Smith, 18, were the victims in the incident, which is currently under investigation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC, while the other was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A third victim later self-transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with detectives working to uncover more details about the incident.