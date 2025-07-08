Local

Victims identified in deadly shooting in Uptown

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
1 person killed, 2 injured in Uptown shooting, CMPD says
1 person killed, 2 injured in Uptown shooting, CMPD says
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Two people were identified as victims in a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in the 200 block of North Caldwell Street.

PAST COVERAGE: 1 person killed, 2 injured in Uptown shooting, CMPD says

Gabriel Jacob Lee, 27, and Colby Cash Smith, 18, were the victims in the incident, which is currently under investigation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC, while the other was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A third victim later self-transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with detectives working to uncover more details about the incident.

0

Most Read