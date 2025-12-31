VIDEO: SUV crashes into Fort Mill vape shop; burglars rush in

FORT MILL, S.C. — Video shows a SUV crash into a vape shop on Charlotte Highway in Fort Mill Tuesday morning before a group of burglars rushed in.

The driver took out part of the wall after three tries. Then six people took multiple trips loading up bags and stealing stuff out of the store.

“They robbed the place taking multiple vapes, some drinks, cigarillo wraps over there,” Brian Robinson, co-manager of Ballantyne Tobacco & Vape, told Channel 9. “Really just destroyed the place. They barely got away with anything -- maybe max $300 worth of product -- most of it ended up on the floor.”

Watch the video of the break-in below

VIDEO: SUV crashes into Fort Mill vape shop; burglars steal products

The suspects targeted a nearby fireworks store after leaving the shop, Robinson said.

If you want to help rebuild the business, click here.

VIDEO: Fatal vape robbery leads to felony-murder charges for 18-year-old

Fatal vape robbery leads to felony-murder charges for 18-year-old

©2025 Cox Media Group