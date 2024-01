CHARLOTTE — A video shows a fight on a CATS bus involving a passenger and a driver.

The passenger reaches past the divider and starts punching the driver and grabbing the bus’s controls.

The driver was forced to defend himself.

VIDEO: City leaders, CATS drivers discuss safety changes after driver hit by stray bullet

