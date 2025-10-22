VIDEO: Family upset by no charges in crash involving 14-year-old on scooter

MONROE, N.C. — After a 14-year-old boy was hit by a truck while riding his scooter in Monroe, his family is upset that the driver won’t face charges.

The teen is still in critical condition after the crash Monday along Secrest Shortcut Road.

Channel 9’s Evan Donovan spoke with King Rushing’s family, and they say he still has broken ribs and swelling in his skull. He’s had two procedures thus far, and they’re praying for his recovery.

Cassity Huntley and Janine Young, King’s cousin and aunt, got the call shortly after the accident Monday.

"All they knew at the time was he had been hit by a car and that we needed to get to the hospital," Young said.

They say the driver should be charged.

"Because when King got to the end of that road, he stopped, he looked left and right, then proceeded to go," Huntley said.

We obtained video on Wednesday showing the moments before Rushing was hit by a pickup truck while crossing Secrest Shortcut. Police announced that they wouldn’t charge the driver after sharing the video.

"The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene. There was no sign of impairment. And traffic investigators have determined he was traveling about 15 to 17 miles per hour, so he was not speeding. There’s no crime to charge him with," said Lt. Morgan Malone with the Monroe Police Department.

Police pointed out there’s no crosswalk at the intersection. They also referenced the video and said it appeared neither the truck driver nor Rushing could see each other.

“It’s unfortunate and it’s tragic. This teenager made a mistake thinking that both lanes had stopped when they had not. But he entering the roadway like that is treated the same way a vehicle would be, so the driver of the vehicle is not at fault for colliding with him,” Malone said.

But that’s no solace for Rushing’s family, who just want their boy back home.

"I just want my little cousin to wake up. He needs to be here. He’s got a mother and he’s got siblings," Huntley said. “And I need for him to be here.”

Rushing is still in the hospital. We’ll provide updates once they’re available.

