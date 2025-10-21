Local

Teen seriously hurt in Monroe scooter crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MONROE, N.C. — A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding an electric scooter in Monroe on Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Secrest Short Cut Road as the teenager was reportedly returning home from a nearby shopping center.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene and provided immediate life-saving measures before the teen was airlifted to Atrium-Main in Charlotte.

The Monroe Police Department’s Traffic Division is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. As of now, no charges have been filed against the driver involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

