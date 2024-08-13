Video sheds light on Charlotte light rail shooting

CHARLOTTE — Officials with the Charlotte Area Transit System released a video Tuesday that sheds light on what led up to a shooting that happened in May on a LYNX light rail car at the Archdale Station off South Boulevard.

CATS believes the people involved knew one another and it was not random.

The video starts with people boarding the Blue Line when someone wearing a hoodie and mask pulled out a gun.

Some of the passengers ran to the back of the car and yelled at the gunman for him to stop.

A camera angle shows a passenger wearing white fight with another passenger, who was holding pepper spray and wearing black.

Footage shows the man in the hood firing his weapon before running off.

Passengers ran away when the shot was fired.

The man wearing all black moved from seat to seat apparently curled over in pain.

He makes his way to the ground before escaping at the Tyvola Station.

The suspect, Tebian Perez Ruff, is in the Mecklenburg County jail without bond. He’s facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted first-degree murder.

CATS urges passengers to call 911 or use the CATS app if you are in a similar situation.

