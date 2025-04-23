Video shows moments after robbery near Boone leads to shootout in Tennessee

An armed robbery outside of Boone led to a chase and an officer being shot in Tennessee this week.

The robbery happened at the Quality Plus west of Boone, near Vilas, where deputies said the suspect pulled up to the drive-thru window and robbed the business at gunpoint.

Deputies in Johnson County, Tennessee, later spotted the suspect’s SUV at the state line and that’s where the chase started.

A shootout then happened seven miles away at a business in Mountain City, deputies said.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty was in Tennessee Wednesday where he learned one deputy involved was shot inside his patrol car at the Maymead plant along Highway 421.

Investigators said that as the chase ended, the suspect – 41-year-old Joey Allen Ponce – got out of the car and began shooting at officers.

An eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous, shared a video of deputies escorting the injured officer from Tennessee to Watauga Medical Center.

That deputy from Tennessee has since been released from the hospital after being shot in the leg.

Deputies near Boone did return fire and as of noon Wednesday, the suspect remained hospitalized in Johnson City.

