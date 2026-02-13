Vigil planned for Concord teen found dead after winter storm

CONCORD, N.C. — The community is coming together Friday to support the family of a young woman who died when there was a major winter storm in the region.

The candlelight vigil for Yadira Castro, 18, is being held at the Academy Recreation Center in Concord.

Castro died the night of the Jan. 31 after going for a walk with her friend around 6 p.m.

She never returned home.

Yadira Castro’s family searched and her father found her in a lot between two cars.

The medical examiner said her autopsy revealed she died from too much alcohol and exposure to the cold.

Yadira Castro was an honors student and graduated early from high school.

She had dreams of working in the medical field but was helping her mother with her food truck in the meantime.

The vigil starts at 5:30 p.m.

Channel 9 anchor Evan Donovan reports from the memorial where many will honor the woman’s life, at 5:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Authorities release preliminary findings in death of Concord teen found after winter storm

Authorities release preliminary findings in death of Concord teen found after winter storm

©2026 Cox Media Group