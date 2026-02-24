Violence in Mexico impacts spring break plans for some US citizens

CHARLOTTE — Violence in Mexico grows following the government operation that killed cartel kingpin El Mencho, which turned the streets of some towns into what looked like war zones.

This is happening as some families plan spring break trips to tourist hotspots, including Cancun and Cozumel.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico warned U.S. citizens near Puerto Vallarta to shelter in place.

The latest update from the embassy said there are still roads blocked and criminal activity there.

However, the situation has returned to normal in other tourist destinations, including Cancun, Cozumel, and Tulum.

The U.S. Embassy said all airports in Mexico are open. Most are operating normally. Some flights from the impacted area of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta are departing.

The U.S. Department of State’s latest travel advisory is at Level 2: Exercise increased caution in Mexico due to terrorism, crime, and kidnapping.

