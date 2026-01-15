Violent crime in Queen City falls 21%

Violent crime was down 21% last year in the Queen City, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officials hope it drops more in 2026.

Overall, there were 96 homicides in 2025 compared to 110 the year before.

Arson and car thefts also dropped significantly.

CMPD Chief Estella Patterson said these are signs of an improving police force and city.

“These results are not just numbers, they are outcomes of targeted strategies,” Patterson said. “I see 2026 as a year of momentum driven by top priorities and every member of this organization.”

The department will invest in new technology and work more closely with other law enforcement partners to improve those numbers through 2026, the chief said.

VIDEO: CMPD trains new recruits in effort to fill vacancies

CMPD trains new recruits in effort to fill vacancies

©2026 Cox Media Group