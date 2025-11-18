Volunteer arrested by CBP after honking horn at agents in Charlotte, witnesses say

CHARLOTTE — A community volunteer was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at Eastway Shopping Center in Charlotte Tuesday, sparking intense moments witnessed by several people on the scene.

Witnesses told Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz that the volunteer was honking his horn at CBP agents before being arrested.

Goetz pulled up right as the agents left. Witnesses say the agents followed the volunteer’s car with lights and sirens before taking him into custody.

“They were following this specific car around the parking lot with their lights and their sirens running. And then they all swarmed this car,” said Alex Holladay, a witness.

Miriam Guzzardi, who was volunteering with the arrested man, shared cell phone video showing agents following them.

“All the cars, all of a sudden, turned on all their lights and their sirens, and they all pointed their cars toward him,” Guzzardi said.

Cell phone video shared by Guzzardi and other witnesses shows armed CBP agents at the scene, with volunteers crying out for the arrest to stop.

Witnesses described the scene as intense, with CBP agents arresting a community volunteer who had been honking his horn at them. The incident drew a large crowd in the parking lot, many visibly upset by the arrest.

“I feel horrified,” Guzzardi said. “I don’t understand how people can live right now and wake up in the morning. I don’t actually go to sleep at night right now, knowing that the people that live next to them and the people in their neighborhoods are scared for their lives.”

We heard the volunteer was with the Carolina Migrant Network, so we asked the organization to confirm. They said they can’t confirm at this time, but they’re aware of the incident. As far as we know, the volunteer is still in custody Tuesday night.

Authorities haven’t released any information about the incident or what they say led to the volunteer’s arrest.

