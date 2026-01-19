Warming shelters open doors amid cold blast

CHARLOTTE — With below-average temperatures sweeping the region, warming shelters are opening up around the city for anyone who needs to get out of the cold.

Roof Above on Statesville Avenue is open to men only starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army on Spratt Street is open for women and children. Women and families may arrive at the shelter from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

CATS is providing free rides to these shelters. Just let the driver know which shelter you’d like to go to when you get on.

BlockLoveCLT also has a day service center available for people to escape the winter weather. The center is located on North Graham Street. It’s open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

