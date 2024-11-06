Voters get cheers, entertainment at the polls

CHARLOTTE — Voters may have experienced more than just standing in line to vote on Election Day at some polling places.

The polling location at the former Collinswood Language Academy on Applegate Road in south Charlotte had enthusiastic poll workers who clapped and cheered for first-time voters.

Voters there got to listen to some music earlier.

They were part of DJ at the Polls, a national effort where thousands of DJs played at various polling locations on Election Day to celebrate democracy.

First-timers and experienced voters said they enjoyed the excitement.

Both said the biggest issues important to them this election are the economy and immigration, which was what motivated them to get to the polls.

