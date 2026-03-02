Voters head to polls tomorrow for NC primaries

CHARLOTTE — Voters will be heading to the polls for the North Carolina primary elections on Tuesday.

To cast their ballots, voters must go to their precincts and bring their photo IDs.

>>You can find your nearest polling place at this link.<<

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

In casting a vote on Tuesday, voters will have their say in the primaries for US Senate, Congress, State House, State Senate, the Judiciary and local races.

>>You can see your voter details, sample ballot, and polling place at this link.<<

Voters registered with a party can only cast a ballot in the primary of the party they are affiliated with. Unaffiliated voters can cast a vote in either the Democrat or Republican primary. Voters may not vote in both primaries.

The Political Beat’s Candidate Guide includes questionnaire responses from candidates in key races across counties in the area.

For Alexander, Anson, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Richmond, Rowan, Stanly, Union and Watauga Counties, residents can see their area’s candidates for the United States Senate, the House of Representatives, and the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

In Mecklenburg County, residents can see information on Candidates for the State House, State Senate, Mecklenburg County Commission, Mecklenburg County Sheriff, and NC Superior and District Court Judges.

While the Mecklenburg County Sheriff candidates did not participate in the questionnaire, they did join the Political Beat for a debate in February.

>>You can hear more from the four candidates here.<<

Election Day in North Carolina will be on November 3.

