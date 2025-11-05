Voters turn down sales tax to fund Highway 521 widening in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County voters have once again rejected a proposed sales tax intended to fund road projects, including the widening of Highway 521, with more than 60% voting against it.

The proposed 1% transportation sales tax aimed to address infrastructure needs in Lancaster County, particularly the expansion of Highway 521, which is seen as crucial due to increasing commercial development in the area.

“It’s an improvement, it’s a safety issue, ambulances have to get through...why not make it easy,” said John Aragundi, a resident of Sun City who supported the tax.

The rejection marks the second consecutive year that voters have turned down the ballot measure aimed at improving road infrastructure in the county.

Despite the setback, County Administrator Dennis Marstall emphasized that efforts to secure state and federal funding for road improvements will continue.

“Well, the voters have spoken again which is certainly what they wanted,” said Dennis Marstall, the County Administrator, acknowledging the outcome of the vote.

Marstall mentioned that leaders are already considering alternative plans to begin the widening of Highway 521, including a pending grant application for $43 million specifically for this project.

Sun City, a retirement community surrounded by new commercial developments, was one of the few areas that showed strong support for the tax, highlighting the divide in voter priorities across the county.

While the sales tax proposal was defeated, Lancaster County officials remain committed to finding alternative funding solutions to address the area’s growing infrastructure needs.

