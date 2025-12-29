Local

Wadesboro man killed on Christmas Day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Wadesboro Police
Robert Edward Pratt Jr., of Wadesboro, was killed on Christmas Day, according to police.

The homicide investigation began at around 1 p.m. on Montogomery Street, Wadesboro Police said.

Police are treating it as a homicide, and said it’s still an active investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

