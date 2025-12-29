Wadesboro man killed on Christmas Day

Robert Edward Pratt Jr., of Wadesboro, was killed on Christmas Day, according to police.

The homicide investigation began at around 1 p.m. on Montogomery Street, Wadesboro Police said.

Police are treating it as a homicide, and said it’s still an active investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

