Wake County bridge to be renamed in honor of fallen deputy

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — North Carolina officials will rename a bridge in honor of a fallen Wake County Deputy on Friday, according to WTVD, our partners in Raleigh.

Deputy Ned Byrd was killed in the line of duty in 2022.

The bridge is in the town of Knightdale east of Raleigh.

A trial for the brothers charged with killing Byrd is due to start in September of 2026.

VIDEO: Man accused in Wake County deputy’s 2022 killing extradited to US

Man accused in Wake County deputy’s 2022 killing extradited to US

©2025 Cox Media Group