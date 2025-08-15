Wake County bridge to be renamed in honor of fallen deputy

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — North Carolina officials will rename a bridge in honor of a fallen Wake County Deputy on Friday, according to WTVD, our partners in Raleigh.
Deputy Ned Byrd was killed in the line of duty in 2022.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deputy killed in Wake County was 13-year veteran of department; suspect on the loose, sheriff says
The bridge is in the town of Knightdale east of Raleigh.
A trial for the brothers charged with killing Byrd is due to start in September of 2026.
VIDEO: Man accused in Wake County deputy’s 2022 killing extradited to US
