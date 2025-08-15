Local

Wake County bridge to be renamed in honor of fallen deputy

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — North Carolina officials will rename a bridge in honor of a fallen Wake County Deputy on Friday, according to WTVD, our partners in Raleigh.

Deputy Ned Byrd was killed in the line of duty in 2022.

The bridge is in the town of Knightdale east of Raleigh.

A trial for the brothers charged with killing Byrd is due to start in September of 2026.

