Wake County student to star in feature film

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Wake County student-athlete is taking his talents from the field to the big screen, reported ABC11.

Jaden Miller, a rising senior at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, plays the role of student-athlete Michael Junior in the upcoming comedy “Not Another Church Movie.” In his real student-athlete life, he runs track and field and plays basketball, ABC11 said.

His first feature film began filming last year in Savannah, Georgia, according to ABC11. The film stars Kevin Daniels, Jamie Foxx, Lamorne Morris, and other recognized actors.

“It was a wonderful experience,” Miller told ABC11. “I mean, being my first feature film, I was able to just, you know, go on set and with like an open mind and not like having so much pressure because, I mean, it is my first, and like they treated me as if I was a big-time actor already.”

This year, Miller attended a pre-Oscar party and said he was starstruck by co-star Kyla Pratt.

“Kyla Pratt came to hug me and I’m like, I didn’t really expect that. So, yeah, it was a fun experience,” Miller told ABC11.

His acting career began years ago. Miller appeared in a commercial for NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson and in single-episode roles since he began acting.

The movie premieres in October, according to ABC11.

After graduating from Cardinal Gibbons, Miller plans to attend college in Los Angeles to study psychology while running track and field and continue acting, ABC11 reports.

To see all movies filming in North Carolina this year, read more here.

