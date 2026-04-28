Wake Forest study seeks answers on why Alzheimer’s hits minority groups harder

CHARLOTTE — A study at Wake Forest University could help get critical answers about Alzheimer’s and genetics, including why data says Hispanics and African Americans suffer from the illness 1.5 to 2 times more often than Caucasians.

“We’re looking for those who have been diagnosed. Those who have some memory loss but have not yet been diagnosed. Some who have mild cognitive impairment, and then we’re looking for people who are perfectly healthy and have none of the above,” said Dr. Goldie Byrd, Wake Forest University.

Byrd said they are looking to enroll 13,000 participants in the DAWN study: Hispanic Americans, African Americans, and Africans.

These populations are much more susceptible to Alzheimer’s and may respond to medications differently.

The research is being conducted by four universities in the U.S. and institutions in Africa.

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