WakeMed CEO clarifies merger as partnership, not takeover by Atrium

CHARLOTTE — WakeMed leaders held their first community forum Tuesday night to address concerns about the health system’s proposed merger with Atrium Health.

CEO Donald Gintzig pushed back on claims that Atrium is “buying” WakeMed, saying the deal is a partnership between two nonprofit systems, not a takeover, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The merger plan calls for Atrium and parent company Advocate Health to invest $2 billion into WakeMed to upgrade its Raleigh hospital and expand facilities in Cary, Garner and North Raleigh.

WakeMed said the investment is needed as costs rise and the independent system struggles to match the size and resources of UNC, Duke and Atrium.

The proposal has faced scrutiny after Wake County commissioners delayed a vote amid concerns about transparency and oversight. Critics, including state officials, warn that hospital consolidation can raise prices and reduce competition.

At the forum, residents asked about governance, including reports that Atrium would gain significant influence over WakeMed’s board.

Under the proposal, Atrium would appoint six of 14 board members, while Wake County would appoint eight — but county appointees would require approval from two‑thirds of the board, meaning some Atrium‑appointed members would need to sign off.

WakeMed board members said the board already operates collaboratively and that the structure wouldn’t create divisions.

This was the first of six public listening sessions scheduled through the end of the month, including a virtual forum on May 20.

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