Walmart buys local building for new hub

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Walmart Fulfillment Services LLC has acquired the massive Kings Mountain industrial building that will house its new $300 million distribution operation.

The retail giant closed this month on the $121.5 million purchase of Kings Mountain Corporate Center, according to Gaston County real estate records.

The building spans nearly 1.3 million square feet at a 163-acre site at 799 Sara Lee Access Road.

Walmart Inc. recently announced its plans to create more than 300 jobs at the Kings Mountain facility. The building will serve as a fulfillment center for large items such as televisions, furniture and appliances.

Continue reading on CBJ’s website here.

(VIDEO: Lancaster Walmart set to reopen after 12-year-old ignited fire inside)

Lancaster Walmart set to reopen after 12-year-old ignited fire inside

©2025 Cox Media Group