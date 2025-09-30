Local

Walmart wins incentives for $300M project in region, creating 300 jobs

By Charlotte Business Journal
Kings Mountain Corporate Center The Keith Corp. recently delivered Kings Mountain Corporate Center, a nearly 1.3 million-square-foot industrial building. (ClearSky Images)
By Charlotte Business Journal

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is closing in on a massive investment in the Charlotte region. The retail giant’s new proposed distribution operation would also be housed at one of the market’s marquee industrial developments.

ALSO READ: Walmart office closure to result in 250+ layoffs

The N.C. Economic Investment Committee, on Tuesday morning, approved incentives for a $300 million project from Walmart Fulfillment Services LLC. Walmart is expected to create 300 jobs in Kings Mountain at a fulfillment center for large items such as televisions, furniture and appliances.

Multiple sources have told the Charlotte Business Journal that Walmart is eyeing Kings Mountain Corporate Center — the nearly 1.3 million-square-foot building developed by The Keith Corp. — to house its operations.

Read more from the Charlotte Business Journal here.

VIDEO: Walmart, other Gastonia stores targeted by digital thieves using skimmers

Walmart, other Gastonia stores targeted by digital thieves using skimmers

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read