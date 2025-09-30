Walmart wins incentives for $300M project in region, creating 300 jobs

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is closing in on a massive investment in the Charlotte region. The retail giant’s new proposed distribution operation would also be housed at one of the market’s marquee industrial developments.

The N.C. Economic Investment Committee, on Tuesday morning, approved incentives for a $300 million project from Walmart Fulfillment Services LLC. Walmart is expected to create 300 jobs in Kings Mountain at a fulfillment center for large items such as televisions, furniture and appliances.

Multiple sources have told the Charlotte Business Journal that Walmart is eyeing Kings Mountain Corporate Center — the nearly 1.3 million-square-foot building developed by The Keith Corp. — to house its operations.

