Warming shelters open in the Carolinas ahead of ice storm

CHARLOTTE — As a historic ice storm approaches the Carolinas, many counties are opening warming shelters for those who need a safe place to stay.

We’ve reached out to counties in North Carolina and South Carolina for their warming shelter plans, and we’ll update this article as locations are announced.

Mecklenburg County -

For Men: Roof Above provides shelter for men and expanded capacity at its shelter locations. Men may arrive at Roof Above at 3410 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

For Women and Families: The Salvation Army provides shelter for women and families with expanded capacity at its shelter location. Women and families may arrive at the shelter at 534 Spratt Street, Charlotte between 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Transportation: Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) buses will offer rides to these shelter locations during this period. Riders must simply identify a designated shelter location to the driver.

Ashe County -

We will have a temporary emergency shelter open Saturday morning at 10 am at Ashe County High School.

Catawba County -

The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory is opening, for information call 828-322-8061.

First United Methodist Church of Newton at 300 N. Main Ave

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF NEWTON (300 N Main Ave, Newton, NC 28658)

Statesville -

Officials are currently working with the Salvation Army located at 1361 Caldwell Street.

Gaston County -

Unity Baptist Church at 482 N. Myrtle School Road at 8 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Tuesday

Rowan County -

Rowan Helping Ministries is opening its warming station from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly at 217 N. Long Street in Salisbury.

(VIDEO: AAA advises caution on roads this weekend)

AAA advises caution on roads this weekend

©2026 Cox Media Group