Wastewater leaks into east Charlotte creek

Charlotte Water said crews responded Tuesday to a wastewater overflow in east Charlotte.

The pipe failure was on Medallion Drive near Central Avenue and Kilborne Drive.

About 1,850 gallons spilled into Briar Creek, part of the Catawba River Watershed, officials with Charlotte Water said.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water, in a news release. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

How You Can Help:

Toss in the trash: Paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food.

Toss in the toilet: Only toilet paper.

Kitchen sink: Soap suds, small amounts of foods from plate, and liquids (no fats, oils, or grease).

Take to a full-service recycling center: Used and expired oils and grease.

Click here to learn more.

©2025 Cox Media Group