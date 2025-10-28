Watauga County authorities seek help in locating missing 11-year-old girl

BANNER ELK, N.C. — The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating Kimberly Trivette, an eleven-year-old girl reported missing in Banner Elk.

Kimberly Trivette was last seen on foot around 12:30 AM on Oct. 28 near Honey Dew Lane and Rominger Road. She is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, and was wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, and gray tennis shoes at the time of her disappearance.

The circumstances surrounding Kimberly’s disappearance remain unclear, and authorities have not released any information regarding potential leads or sightings after the initial report.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office has urged anyone with information about Kimberly’s whereabouts to contact them at 828-264-3761 ext. 2.

VIDEO: Electric bike rider killed in collision with deer in Watauga County

Electric bike rider killed in collision with deer in Watauga County

©2025 Cox Media Group