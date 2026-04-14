Watauga County parks receive $1M in Helene recovery grants

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Parks in Watauga County are getting nearly $1 million in state Helene recovery grants.

According to the Watauga Democrat, three parks will split the funds to rebuild areas damaged by Helene.

Beech Mountain received $353,250 for Shane Park. Seven Devils was granted $117,716 for repairs on Otter Falls Trail, and Watauga County received $494,000 for Cove Creek Park in Sugar Grove.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein has said more than 11 local parks in the state are set to receive a total of more than $4 million in recovery funding.

VIDEO: 18 months after Helene, governor pushes for more funding

18 months after Helene, governor pushes for more funding

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