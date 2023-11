CHARLOTTE — A water main break is causing heavy delays in southwest Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The incident began around 6:30 a.m. on Nation Ford Road near Glenrock Road.

Charlotte Water said repairing the pipe could take between six to eight hours.

It is unclear what caused the water main break.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

