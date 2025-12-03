Water main break in Gastonia causes water outage in Lowell

LOWELL, N.C. — The entire City of Lowell is experiencing a water outage Wednesday due to a major water main break in the City of Gastonia.

The water main break happened near 3230 Redbud Drive, which has the road temporarily shut down.

Gastonia city officials said crews are repairing it while detours were put into place.

Detour routes:

Traffic from Wilkinson Blvd → Redbud Dr will be redirected: Wilkinson Blvd → Gaston Rd → Lowell Bethesda Rd → Titman Rd → S. New Hope Rd

Traffic from S. New Hope Rd → Redbud Dr will be redirected: S. New Hope Rd → Titman Rd → Lowell Bethesda Rd → Gaston Rd → Wilkinson Blvd

