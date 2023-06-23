Water rescue underway on Lake Wylie, sheriff says

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A water rescue is underway Friday afternoon on Lake Wylie in York County, the sheriff said.

Channel 9 Skyzoom flew to the scene where multiple agencies could be seen searching the water at the Concord Road Bridge, which is south of the Catawba Nuclear Plant.

The Newport Fire Department said it received a call that someone had jumped off the bridge.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

POLICE ACTIVITY: The YCSO Dive team is in the early stages of a water rescue operation on Lake Wylie off Concord Rd. Very few details are available for release at this point. We’ll update you as soon as we can. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/XqqewFmgcQ — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) June 23, 2023

