Water rescue underway on Lake Wylie, sheriff says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A water rescue is underway Friday afternoon on Lake Wylie in York County, the sheriff said.

Channel 9 Skyzoom flew to the scene where multiple agencies could be seen searching the water at the Concord Road Bridge, which is south of the Catawba Nuclear Plant.

The Newport Fire Department said it received a call that someone had jumped off the bridge.

