Waxhaw man arrested in child sexual abuse case, faces multiple charges

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw Police Department has arrested a 55-year-old man in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation.

Officers said Carl Valentin IV was taken into custody Thursday morning following a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

According to investigators, Valentin possessed, as well as exchanged, images and videos depicting minors engaging in sexual activity online.

Following his arrest, a search warrant was obtained to search his home, where more sexual abuse material was discovered.

Valentin faces four felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and authorities anticipate additional charges as the investigation progresses.

He is currently held at the Union County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

The Waxhaw Police Department encourages anyone who suspects crimes against children to contact the 24-Hour CyberTipline at 1-800-843-5678 or visit CyberTipline.org.

