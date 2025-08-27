Waxhaw mayor honors 6-year-old for preventing train derailment

WAXHAW. N.C. — The mayor and the town of Waxhaw recognized a 6-year-old boy who helped stop a train from hitting a tree on the tracks.

“The heroic actions of one Mister Graham Huntley whose selfless courage and keen observation exemplified the spirit of community and vigilance,” Mayor Robert Murray said Tuesday in honor of the young boy’s actions.

Earlier this month, Huntley’s parents said he spotted a tree laying across the tracks and immediately told someone.

Witnesses say the train stopped just feet from the tree all thanks to his timely warning.

Huntley enjoys watching trains and often tracks them with his parents. He says he is an aspiring conductor.

VIDEO: Coal train derailment in Halifax County causes delays for northbound trains

Coal train derailment in Halifax County causes delays for northbound trains

©2025 Cox Media Group