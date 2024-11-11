‘We clicked’: Veteran and caretaker form strong bond over service

CHARLOTTE — A veteran living in northern Mecklenburg County is thriving thanks to strong bond with his caretaker, and it was formed through a devotion to serving others.

Ralph Russo served in Korea and was an MP in the U.S. Army, and now he’s retired in his North Carolina home. While he needs a bit more help now than he’s used to, it hsasn’t stopped him from remembering his service.

“I went to Korea for 13 months ... [spent] 21 days on the water,” he told Channel 9′s Eli Brand.

Nia Ayaar was born in Afghanistan, her dad is an Army veteran.

Nia says her dad’s service made her want to servde others who made that sacrifice, and about a month ago, that brought her to Ralph as a fill-in for his original caretaker.

The two immediately hit it off.

“Next thing you know, Ralph was like, ‘I only want Nia and Nia only.’ We kind of clicked, I come from a family of veterans as well,” Nia told Brand.

Now she is his full-time caretaker, a job that lets her help him on a regular basis with whatever he needs and helps them continue to discuss their Army connections.

One of their biggest accomplishments so far was Ralph’s granddaughter’s wedding. Nia helped him get his tuxedo, get it fitted, and even stayed with Ralph and his wife through the ceremony.

It’s just a part of the help she gives, that she says everyone should take part in.

“It’s very important to recognize them for the services they rendered. The United States is free because of the people who actually fought for it,” Nia said.

