Man dies in east Charlotte apartment fire caused by careless smoking, CFD says

CHARLOTTE — A man died in an early morning apartment fire on Friday, and the Charlotte Fire Department says the fire started from “careless smoking.”

CFD says they responded to the 3600 block of Frontenac Avenue, near Eastway Drive, for a call of smoke odor inside around 5:30 a.m.

They found one apartment with signs of an extinguished fire and rescued one person with serious injuries.

The victim underwent CPR but ultimately died as a result of his injuries.

The fire was contained to one apartment unit and CFD says it was self-extinguished, but they did not say whether the man put it out himself or how.

While the apartment did have smoke detectors, CFD isn’t sure whether the alarms were working properly.

