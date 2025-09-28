Wegmans breaks ground on first store in Queen City

CHARLOTTE — Wegmans has officially broken ground on its first store in Charlotte, marking a significant expansion for the popular grocery chain into the Queen City.

The new store is set to be located near the bustling Ballantyne Bowl, an area that Wegmans officials found ideal due to its demographics and the ongoing ‘reimagine Ballantyne’ project.

“We like everything that was taking place with the reimagine Ballantyne project as well. The demographics are phenomenal, and we found a site that was large enough to accommodate all of our needs,” said Wegmans’ Dan Aken.

Wegmans, originally from Rochester, New York, has a strong following in the Northeast and has been expanding its presence in North Carolina, with four locations already in the Triangle area.

The anticipation for a Charlotte location has been high, with nearly 8,000 people joining a Facebook group advocating for Wegmans to come to the city.

The new store is expected to hire 450 people, offering both part-time and full-time positions.

“That’s part-time and full-time jobs, very well-paying, great jobs for kids in high school that can then work their way up and stay with a company,” said Ed Driggs, a representative for District 7.

Despite entering a crowded grocery market in Charlotte, Wegmans is confident in its unique offering. “

“It’s gonna show people a different grocery store and something, just something different, and an opportunity to buy things that maybe they’ve never thought of before,” said store manager Patrick McGuiness.

Wegmans plans to open their Ballaynte store by next fall.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘A huge relief’: Farmers market secures permanent location after years of struggle)

‘A huge relief’: Farmers market secures permanent location after years of struggle

©2025 Cox Media Group