Wells Fargo closing another branch here

CHARLOTTE — Wells Fargo & Co. continues to trim its branch count in the Charlotte metro area.

The bank is set to close its branch at 15030 Idlewild Road in the Matthews area this year, according to a filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Wells Fargo spokesperson Josh Dunn confirmed that location will close on Oct. 9.

The Idlewild Road location is the second branch east of Charlotte that Wells Fargo plans to shutter this fall.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.





