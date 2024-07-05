Wells Fargo closing branch in region

MINT HILL, N..C — Wells Fargo & Co. is closing a branch east of Charlotte this fall.

The San Francisco-based bank will shutter its Mint Hill branch at 9125 Lawyers Road on Sept. 25, Wells Fargo spokesperson Josh Dunn confirmed.

That branch sits on a parcel near Food Lion at the corner of Lawyers and Wilson Grove roads.

“Branches play an important role in the way we serve our customers in combination with our online and mobile channels and ATMs,” Dunn said. “Across the country, we are investing in refurbishing our branch network and in some cases opening new branches. Over the last several years, we have worked on rightsizing our branch network.”

He noted there’s a branch about 2 miles away.

