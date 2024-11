CHARLOTTE — Wells Fargo & Co. continues to slim its branch network in the Charlotte region.

The San Francisco-based banking giant is set close its branch at 200 First Ave. in Hickory next year, according to a filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

A Wells Fargo spokesperson confirmed that location will close on Jan. 22, noting that customers can use a nearby branch.

