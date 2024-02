CHARLOTTE — A west Charlotte road is closed Tuesday night after someone was struck by a vehicle.

Beatties Ford Road was shut down at about 7 p.m. close to the Brookshire Freeway.

The person who was hit was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian with life-threatening injuries.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group