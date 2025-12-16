West Charlotte’s River District gets its first commercial tenant

CHARLOTTE — Dash In is set to open a convenience store and gas station in the River District of west Charlotte, marking the area’s first commercial development as part of a massive redevelopment project. Construction on the 5,600-square-foot site is expected to begin next year, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

The site, located on West Boulevard near Interstate 485, was purchased by Dash In last week for $2.1 million from Crescent Communities. The convenience store will feature made-to-order food options such as burgers and all-day breakfast, along with gas pumps and a car

This opening is significant as Dash In will be the first commercial tenant within the River District, a $6 billion, 1,400-acre mixed-use redevelopment that has been in process since 2016.

The district aims to revitalize a formerly vacant plot near the airport, following years of adding residents and development.

Dash In, owned by The Wills Group, plans to expand into North Carolina with this new site. The Wills Group, one of the largest independent fuel distributors in the Mid-Atlantic region, operates more than 300 locations and will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. The company has plans for 10 additional locations in the Charlotte region, as well as sites in Raleigh and the Triad.

Construction on the site is anticipated to start next year. The development will serve not just as a convenience store and gas station but also as a pivotal part of the ongoing transformation of the River District.

